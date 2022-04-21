Ford recalls nearly 653,000 pickups, SUVs for windshield wipers that might break

F-series pickups and large SUVs are affected.

Ford Motor Co.

2021 Ford F-150 pickup

WASHINGTON — Ford Motor Co. is recalling nearly 653,000 pickups and SUVs in the U.S. because the windshield wiper arms could break.

The affected vehicles are certain 2020-21 Ford F-150 pickups and Expedition SUVs; 2020-22 Super Duty F-350, F-450 and F-550 pickups; and 2020-21 Lincoln Navigator SUVs.

In a recall report submitted to NHTSA last week, Ford said those vehicles are equipped with a part that was produced out of design specification and with higher torque wiper motors.

"An improper functioning wiper arm may potentially result in reduced visibility in certain conditions, which could increase the risk of a crash," according to the report.

Potential symptoms of a defective windshield wiper arm include erratic or slow wipe speed.

Ford did not immediately respond to a request by Automotive News for comment.

Mexican auto supplier Trico Componentes makes the wiper arm assembly.

Ford told U.S. vehicle safety regulators that as of Feb. 25 there have been 257 reports of inoperative or detached windshield wiper arms on the 2020-21 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs, 380 on 2020-22 Super Duty pickups, 76 on 2020 F-150 pickups, and 41 reports on certain 2021 F-150 pickups that "were built with an alternative higher torque wiper motor due to chip shortage issues."

To fix the issue, Ford and Lincoln dealers will replace both front windshield wiper arms.

Dealers were notified Tuesday. Vehicle owners will be notified starting May 23.

