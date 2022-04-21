Ford recalls nearly 653,000 pickups, SUVs for windshield wipers that might break

WASHINGTON — Ford Motor Co. is recalling nearly 653,000 pickups and SUVs in the U.S. because the windshield wiper arms could break.

The affected vehicles are certain 2020-21 Ford F-150 pickups and Expedition SUVs; 2020-22 Super Duty F-350, F-450 and F-550 pickups; and 2020-21 Lincoln Navigator SUVs.

In a recall report submitted to NHTSA last week, Ford said those vehicles are equipped with a part that was produced out of design specification and with higher torque wiper motors.

"An improper functioning wiper arm may potentially result in reduced visibility in certain conditions, which could increase the risk of a crash," according to the report.

Potential symptoms of a defective windshield wiper arm include erratic or slow wipe speed.