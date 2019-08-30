Ford recalls nearly 650,000 vehicles in N.A., including 2020 Explorer, Lincoln Aviator

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. on Friday issued four recalls for about 650,000 vehicles in North America with various issues, including one for a potential seat defect in the F-150 and redesigned Ford Explorer.

The seat recall affects more than 550,000 vehicles made at five assembly plants that could be missing a part required for seatback strength. The seats might not adequately restrain occupants in a crash, Ford said.

It covers 2018-20 F-150s, 2019-20 Super Dutys, 2018-20 Explorers, 2019-20 Expeditions and the 2020 Lincoln Aviator. The automaker said most of the vehicles are expected to pass a dealer inspection and should not require repair.

It's the second recall for the 2020 Explorer and Aviator, which went into production in May and began reaching dealerships earlier this summer. Ford this month also recalled about 14,000 of the vehicles for a potential rollaway risk.

Another recall issued Friday affects nearly 100,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada that Ford said could lose their power steering assist in areas with high-corrosion conditions. It covers 2013-16 Fusions and Lincoln MKZs, 2015-16 Edges and 2016 Lincoln MKXs.

Ford said the vehicles did not receive a proper application of wax coating, making their steering gear motor attachment bolts more susceptible to corrosion. That could result in the steering gear motor detaching from the gear housing, Ford said.

Ford also is recalling about 2,600 2019 Fiestas in the U.S. for potentially defective brake calipers, only 50 of which have been delivered to customers. And it is recalling about 13,500 2012-13 Fiestas in Canada with a defective part that could cause the low-beam headlights to stop working.