Ford recalls nearly 617,000 Explorers to inspect, secure roof rail covers

NHTSA requested a safety recall in April

Reuters
FORD

2019 Ford Explorer Limited

WASHINGTON -- Ford Motor Co. is recalling nearly 617,00 Explorers in the United States at the request of regulators because retention pins could loosen and allow roof rail covers to detach from the vehicle.

The recall covers 2016 through 2019 model year vehicles. Dealers will install push-pins and replace any damaged rail clips and roof rail covers, as necessary.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in April had requested Ford conduct a safety recall after first inquiring about the issue in early 2020 following 11 reports of roof rail cover detachment.

Ford in November approved a onetime repair and extended coverage action for 10 years or 150,000 miles to address the issue.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Stellantis to hit emissions target without Tesla's aid, Tavares says
Letter
to the
Editor

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Stellantis to hit emissions target without Tesla's aid, Tavares says
Stellantis to hit emissions target without Tesla's aid, Tavares says
EV-charging business is doing everything but making money
EV-charging business is doing everything but making money
UAW wants EV tax incentives revised to require U.S. assembly
UAW wants EV tax incentives revised to require U.S. assembly
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 5-3-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-12-21
Read the issue
See our archive