Ford recalls nearly 200,000 older-model cars over brake pedal defect

Ford Motor Co. is recalling nearly 200,000 older-model cars because of a potential separated brake pedal bumper, according to NHTSA documents dated last week.

The malfunction could cause the brake lights to illuminate continuously, confusing other drivers on the road, according to NHTSA's report.

Ford is recalling certain Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedans from the 2014 to 2015 model years, and certain 2015 Mustangs, with potentially 199,085 vehicles affected.

The malfunction also could lead to drivers in automatic-transmission vehicles being able to shift out of park without using the brake. This can increase the likelihood of a vehicle rollaway and the risk of an injury.

The vehicles were all sold or registered throughout the southern U.S. or in Hawaii, as exposure to high temperatures and humidity can cause the brake pedal bumper to corrode.

Owners of the vehicles are expected to receive letters notifying them of the recall on March 3, and Ford dealers will replace the brake pedal bumpers and clutch pedal bumpers free of charge.

A Ford spokeswoman could not be immediately reached for comment.