Ford recalls nearly 1.5 million F-150 pickups for sudden downshifts

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. is recalling 1.48 million previous-generation F-150 pickups after five accidents linked to potentially faulty transmissions. The vehicles, from the 2011-13 model years, can downshift without warning, Ford said.

The problem is related to a 2016 recall of more than 153,000 F-150s, Expeditions, Mustangs and Lincoln Navigators from the 2011-12 model years.

The affected pickups have six-speed automatic transmissions that Ford says could experience an intermittent loss of the output speed sensor signal to the powertrain control module, leading to an unintended downshift into first gear.

The pickups were built at Ford's Dearborn Assembly Plant from April 28, 2010, through Oct. 28, 2013, and at the Kansas City Assembly Plant from May 18, 2010, through Nov. 18, 2013.

Federal safety regulators have been investigating for a year whether to expand the 2016 recall. As of January 2018, NHTSA's Office of Defect Investigations said it had received 123 complaints of a problem "causing the vehicle to slow down suddenly without warning."