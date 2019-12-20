Ford recalls more than 600,000 sedans in U.S. over brake pedal problem

Ford Motor Co. is recalling 600,166 Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan and Lincoln MKZ sedans from the 2006-10 model years in the U.S. for a potential defect that could cause extended brake pedal travel, increasing the risk of a crash.

The company is aware of 15 accidents and two injuries "that may be related" to the problem, it said in a press release Friday.

The automaker said a valve that normally is closed inside the hydraulic control unit may stick open in some affected vehicles and cause the brake pedal problem.

Dealers will inspect the hydraulic control unit for signs of stuck or slow-responding valves and replace the unit, if necessary

Ford also is recalling 33 2020 Ford F-150 pickup trucks in the U.S. and 51 in Canada over corrosion on spare tires. In affected vehicles, the spare tire bead area may have been damaged during mounting onto the wheel assembly, damaging the bead wire and causing corrosion over time.

Ford said it is not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to the spare tire problem.