Ford recalls more than 500,000 Super Duty pickups for risk of interior fire

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. on Friday issued a recall for more than half a million 2017-19 Super Duty SuperCrew pickups in the U.S. with a faulty seat belt pretensioner that could spark the interior carpet and cause a fire if the vehicle crashes.

The automaker said it's aware of one report of a fire in the U.S. related to this issue, although it's not aware of any accidents or injuries.

Ford said 490,574 pickups are affected in the U.S. and federal territories, while 56,112 are in Canada and 852 are in Mexico. The vehicles were built at its Kentucky Truck Plant from Oct. 8, 2015, to Oct. 29, 2019.

"As needed, dealers will apply foil tape to the carpet and carpet insulation and modify the sound deadener on the back side of the B-pillar trim panel," Ford said in a statement.