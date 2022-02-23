Ford recalls more than 330,000 Mustangs in U.S. for camera malfunction

Ford Motor Co. is recalling 330,784 Mustang muscle cars in the U.S. because of a defect that causes the rearview camera to malfunction.

A notice filed with NHTSA on Feb. 16 said that certain 2015-2017 Ford Mustangs have damaged or loose camera wiring that can cause a distorted or blank image on the screen.

The NHTSA filing said that Ford is aware of two reported minor crashes related to the defect, although the automaker is not aware of any injuries.

The wire harness causing the issue in some of the models was taken out of production in 2017, while the recalled rearview camera was taken out of production in 2015.

Dealers have been notified of the defect, and affected owners will be notified by mail on March 7.

Owners can take their cars into Ford or Lincoln dealerships for an inspection and possible replacement of the wire harness or rearview camera.

A Ford spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.