Ford recalls more than 300K 2017 Explorers for sharp seat frame edges

DETROIT -- Ford Motor Co. on Friday issued a recall for more than 300,000 Explorer large crossovers from the 2017 model year that may have seat frames with sharp edges.

The automaker said the affected vehicles could injure owners when they reach between the power front seat and center console.

Ford said it's aware of 31 reports of hand injuries.

The vehicles were built between Feb. 13, 2016, and Oct. 25, 2017, at the Chicago Assembly Plant. Ford said 311,907 are in the U.S. and federal territories, 23,380 are in Canada and 3,045 are in Mexico