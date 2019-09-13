Ford recalls more than 300K 2017 Explorers for sharp seat frame edges

Ford

DETROIT -- Ford Motor Co. on Friday issued a recall for more than 300,000 Explorer large crossovers from the 2017 model year that may have seat frames with sharp edges.

The automaker said the affected vehicles could injure owners when they reach between the power front seat and center console.

Ford said it's aware of 31 reports of hand injuries.

The vehicles were built between Feb. 13, 2016, and Oct. 25, 2017, at the Chicago Assembly Plant. Ford said 311,907 are in the U.S. and federal territories, 23,380 are in Canada and 3,045 are in Mexico

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal -- 8-19-19
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters