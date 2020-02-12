Ford recalls more than 200,000 vehicles over issue that may increase crash risk

Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than 200,000 vehicles in the United States, Canada and Mexico because of a problem that can cause a rear toe link fracture while driving and may increase the risk of a crash.

The recall covers 2013-18 Ford Flex, Ford Taurus Police Interceptor, Ford Taurus SHO and Lincoln MKT vehicles. This affects 211,207 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 15,281 in Canada and about 1,400 in Mexico.

Globally, Ford said it is recalling about 230 vehicles in Europe, four in Asia Pacific, one in South America and almost 14,000 in emerging markets.

The automaker said it has filed a notice with NHTSA .

"Affected vehicles that are exposed to frequent full rear-suspension articulation (jounce and rebound) may experience a fractured rear suspension toe link," Ford said in a statement Wednesday .

This can result in "unusual vehicle handling or difficulty controlling the vehicle," Ford spokeswoman Monique Brentley told Automotive News.

To fix the problem, dealers will replace the left- and right-hand rear suspension toe links with new, forged toe links.

Owners will be notified March 2, Brentley said.