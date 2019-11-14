Ford recalls more than 135,000 F-150 pickups

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. said it's recalling America's best-selling vehicle for an improperly secured part that could lead to the engine stalling or a loss of braking or steering assist.

The automaker on Thursday said it is calling back more than 135,000 F-150 pickups in the U.S. from 2019-2020 for a positive battery-terminal fastener. In addition to the mechanical issues, the company said the defect could increase the risk of a potential fire.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue.

Affected vehicles were built at the automaker's Dearborn Truck Plant between July 15 to Oct. 1 this year, and at its Kansas City Assembly Plant from June 24 to Oct. 1.

Another 30,073 trucks are being recalled in Canada along with 2,257 in Mexico.

Separately, Ford is calling back more than 86,000 F-series Super Duty pickups in the U.S. from 2018-2019 with LED headlamps that are controlled with an incorrectly configured body control module. Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue. Another 14,079 vehicles are impacted in Canada.

The pickups were built at the Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville between May 1, 2017, and Oct. 8, 2019.