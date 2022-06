Ford recalls EV F-150 Lightning pickups

Ford Motor said Monday it will recall about 2,900 F-150 Lightnings because a software issue could result in a failure to provide adequate warning of low tire pressure.

The recall is the first for the Ford electric pickup. Ford said the truck's tire pressure monitoring system light might not illuminate when intended. It also might not be able to provide adequate warning of low tire inflation pressure because the recommended tire cold inflation pressure value was incorrectly set to 35 psi rather than the correct inflation pressure of 42 psi.

The recall covers 2,666 U.S. vehicles and 220 in Canada. There are no accidents or injuries connected to the recall.

Ford said low tire inflation pressure could lead to poor vehicle handling and a possible loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash. Dealers will update the Body Control Module software for undelivered vehicles and customers who want the remedy immediately, a fix that takes approximately 20 minutes.

Ford will also have the software update available through an over-the-air update in 30 days for all current customers.