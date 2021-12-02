Ford recalls about 125,000 Bronco Sport, Escape vehicles over rear brake defect

WASHINGTON — Ford Motor Co. is recalling about 125,000 Bronco Sport and Escape vehicles in North America over a defect with the rear brake linings that could affect braking performance.

The recall covers vehicles from the 2021-22 model years.

Ford said it is "conducting research" to confirm the affected vehicle population, but estimates the recall will cover 114,996 U.S. vehicles, according to a safety recall report posted to NHTSA's website Thursday. The rest of the recalled units are in Canada and Mexico.

The rear brake linings on those vehicles might have been manufactured incorrectly, and "during certain situations, the driver may have to apply more brake pedal force, and the distance required to stop the vehicle may be extended, increasing the risk of a crash," the automaker said in a notice to U.S. auto safety regulators.

Ford said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue.

German supplier Continental's unit in Mexico — Continental Automotive Mexicana — manufactures the brake linings.

Ford said it is still validating a service fix. As a tentative remedy, dealers will replace the front and rear brake linings with a higher friction design.

Dealers will be notified starting Jan. 3. Vehicle owners will be notified starting Jan. 10.