Ford recalls 78,000 Rangers over taillight issues

Ford Motor Co. is recalling 78,264 2019 Ford Ranger trucks in North America over taillight malfunctions.

Misaligned or improperly seated terminals can cause taillights to work intermittently or not at all, resulting in the loss of brake, turn and reverse lights, reducing the vehicle's visibility.

The recall is for 72,718 vehicles in the U.S. and 5,546 in Canada.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue, the automaker said in a statement Monday .

Dealers will inspect and re-pin any loose terminal into a replacement connector, Ford said.

The 2019 Ford Ranger has been recalled for four other issues this year, according to NHTSA, including an unintentional shift out of park, an improperly assembled front passenger seat belt, and an electrical short in the HVAC blower motor.

Ford did not immediately respond to Automotive News for comment on the recalls.