Ford recalls 737,000 U.S. vehicles over software and fire-risk issues

WASHINGTON -- Ford Motor Co . is recalling 737,000 vehicles in the U.S. over a part that could develop an oil leak and a software error that could hinder braking.

The automaker on Friday said it is recalling 345,451 of its 2020-2022 Ford Escape and 2021-2022 Ford Bronco Sport vehicles with 1.5L engines because the engine oil separator housing could crack and develop an oil leak that would cause a fire.\

Ford said it had reports of at least eight fires that may be related to the issue but no related injuries or crashes. Dealers will inspect the oil separator for damage or oil leaks, and replace the oil separator and seals, as necessary.