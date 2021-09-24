Ford recalls 38,000 Mach-Es for windshields, sunroofs that could fall off

The automaker said it isn't aware of any accidents or injuries related to the defect.

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. is recalling 38,714 Mustang Mach-E crossovers in North America and Europe for improperly bonded windshields and sunroofs that could fall off.

All of the vehicles have a faulty windshield, while 27,318 of them also have a faulty sunroof, Ford says. The automaker said it is unaware of any accidents or injuries related to the defect.

The affected Mach-Es were built between Feb. 24 and June 18, according to a Ford spokesman. Dealers will replace and properly attach the windshields and sunroofs.

The Mach-E, which went on sale late last year, is among Ford's highest-profile products. In March, the automaker recalled a small number of Mach-Es with defective subframe bolts after delaying some early deliveries for additional quality checks.

The vehicle earlier this year won Car and Driver's inaugural Electric Vehicle of the Year award and has generally received positive reviews. It is the first in a new wave of electric vehicles from Ford as the automaker plans to spend $30 billion on electrification through 2025.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Hyundai recalls 130,000 Tucson, Sonata vehicles in the U.S., Canada for fire risk
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
2017Tucson-MAIN_i.jpg
Hyundai recalls 130,000 Tucson, Sonata vehicles in the U.S., Canada for fire risk
Tesla logo car web.jpg
San Francisco raises concerns about Tesla 'self-driving' system as public test nears
VW Wofsburg web.jpg
VW culture to blame for silence over emissions scandal, ex-manager says in trial
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-20-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive