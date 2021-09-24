Ford recalls 38,000 Mach-Es for windshields, sunroofs that could fall off

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. is recalling 38,714 Mustang Mach-E crossovers in North America and Europe for improperly bonded windshields and sunroofs that could fall off.

All of the vehicles have a faulty windshield, while 27,318 of them also have a faulty sunroof, Ford says. The automaker said it is unaware of any accidents or injuries related to the defect.

The affected Mach-Es were built between Feb. 24 and June 18, according to a Ford spokesman. Dealers will replace and properly attach the windshields and sunroofs.

The Mach-E, which went on sale late last year, is among Ford's highest-profile products. In March, the automaker recalled a small number of Mach-Es with defective subframe bolts after delaying some early deliveries for additional quality checks.

The vehicle earlier this year won Car and Driver's inaugural Electric Vehicle of the Year award and has generally received positive reviews. It is the first in a new wave of electric vehicles from Ford as the automaker plans to spend $30 billion on electrification through 2025.