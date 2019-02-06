Ford recalls 3,500 Rangers for shifter problem

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. is recalling 3,500 Rangers a month after the midsize pickup went on sale. Ford said the shifter that could move out of park while the engine is off, though it's not aware of any accidents or injuries.

The vehicles being recalled were built at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant between June 4 and Jan. 9. Roughly 3,000 of the vehicles are in the U.S., while the remaining 500 were sold in Canada.

The automaker said the affected Rangers could contain bezel wiring that interferes with the shifter interlock override, which could lead to the unintended movement.