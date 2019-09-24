Ford recalls 322,000 cars in Europe over battery fire risk

FRANKFURT -- Ford is recalling about 322,000 cars in Europe because the batteries could potentially catch fire due to acid leakage.

The recall affects Mondeo, S-Max and Galaxy vehicles built between February 2014 and February 2019, a Ford spokesman told Automotive News Europe.

Ford said leaking battery acid around the battery's negative terminal could cause the battery monitoring system sensor to fail. As a result, the battery could overheat, presenting a potential fire risk.

In Germany, the company will recall 101,000 vehicles, and in the UK, 56,000, with the remainder spread across Ford's key European markets, the spokesman said.

Ford builds the Mondeo sedan, and S-Max and Galaxy minivans at its factory in Valencia, Spain, according to Automotive News Europe's Guide to European Assembly Plants.

Reuters contributed to this report