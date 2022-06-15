Ford recalls 2.9M vehicles over gear shifting defect linked to 4 alleged injuries

The recall covers certain Escapes, C-Maxes, Fusions and more. Ford is aware of six reports alleging property damage and 1,630 warranty reports.

WASHINGTON — Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than 2.9 million U.S. vehicles for a gear-shifting defect that has been linked to four reports alleging an injury.

The recall covers certain 2013-19 Escape, 2013-18 C-Max, 2013-16 Fusion, 2013-21 Transit Connect and 2015-18 Edge vehicles.

Those vehicles could have a damaged or missing bushing preventing them from shifting into the intended gear and might cause the vehicle to move in an unexpected direction, according to a recall report submitted to NHTSA last week.

The affected vehicles could roll away even after the driver puts the vehicle in "park," increasing the risk of a crash or injury, the report states.

"Additionally, if a vehicle is turned off in a transmission gear state other than 'park,' regardless of the gear shift lever position, the engine will not restart," Ford said in the report.

Ford told NHTSA it is also aware of six reports alleging property damage and 1,630 warranty reports.
 

The cause of the defect is unknown, but could be related to heat and humidity contributing to the bushing's degradation, based on Ford's investigation.

To fix the issue, dealers will replace the under-hood shift bushing and add a protective cap over the shift cable bushing.

A Ford spokesman did comment beyond the recall report.

Hi-Lex in Rochester Hills, Mich., supplies the shift cable bushing, according to the report.

Dealers were notified Monday. Vehicle owners will be notified started June 27.

So far this year, Ford has issued 38 recalls — the most by any manufacturer — affecting nearly 7 million vehicles, according to NHTSA data. Some of those vehicles may be part of more than one recall campaign.

