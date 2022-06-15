Ford recalls 2.9M vehicles over gear shifting defect linked to 4 alleged injuries

WASHINGTON — Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than 2.9 million U.S. vehicles for a gear-shifting defect that has been linked to four reports alleging an injury.

The recall covers certain 2013-19 Escape, 2013-18 C-Max, 2013-16 Fusion, 2013-21 Transit Connect and 2015-18 Edge vehicles.

Those vehicles could have a damaged or missing bushing preventing them from shifting into the intended gear and might cause the vehicle to move in an unexpected direction, according to a recall report submitted to NHTSA last week.

The affected vehicles could roll away even after the driver puts the vehicle in "park," increasing the risk of a crash or injury, the report states.

"Additionally, if a vehicle is turned off in a transmission gear state other than 'park,' regardless of the gear shift lever position, the engine will not restart," Ford said in the report.

Ford told NHTSA it is also aware of six reports alleging property damage and 1,630 warranty reports.

