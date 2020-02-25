Ford recalls 200,000 F-150s over LED headlamp issues

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. is recalling 166,196 F-150 pickups in the U.S. and federal territories and 50,989 in Canada over a problem with LED headlights.

The F-150 vehicles affected are from the 2018 to 2019 model years.

The running lamps in the recalled pickups remain illuminated even when the lights are manually switched from auto-lamp to the low-beam position. The lamps should be dimming to parking lamp intensity.

"This may reduce the visibility of other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash," according to a statement from Ford .

This is a safety-compliance recall, a Ford spokeswoman told Automotive News.

There have been no reports of accident or injury related to this recall.

Dealers will address the recall by updating the body control module software configuration.

Ford will start contacting affected vehicle owners March 9, spokeswoman Monique Brentley said.

It was not immediately clear which company supplied the headlights.