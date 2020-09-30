Ford to recall 700,000 vehicles in North America over rearview camera defect

Ford is recalling more than 700,0000 vehicles in North America because of a poor electrical connection that may cause the rearview camera to display intermittently a blank or distorted image, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recalled vehicles are from the 2020 model year and include certain Ford Edge, Escape, Expedition, Explorer, F-150, F-250 SD, F-350 SD, F-450 SD, F-550 SD, Mustang, Ranger and Transit vehicles. The 2020 Lincoln Corsair and Nautilus also are part of the recall.

The action affects 620,246 vehicles in the U.S., 76,566 in Canada and 4,302 in Mexico.

The automaker said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this defect.

The issue was brought to Ford's attention in May, when vehicle assembly plants were shutting down because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a document submitted to U.S. safety regulators. After vehicle production resumed, the defective cameras were removed from stock and new cameras were introduced into production, the NHTSA document said.

Magna Electronics, a unit of Canadian auto supplier Magna International Inc., is the parts manufacturer listed on the NHTSA document.

Dealers will be notified starting Nov. 7 and will replace the rearview camera free of charge. Owners will be notified by mail starting Nov. 7.