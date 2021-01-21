Ford recall of 3 million vehicles to cost $610 million

DAVID SHEPARDSON
Reuters

Ford Motor Co. said Thursday it will recall 3 million vehicles for Takata airbag inflators that could rupture, at a cost of $610 million.

The recalls will cover various vehicles from the 2006 through 2012 model years.

NHTSA on Tuesday ordered Ford to issue the recall, rejecting a bid by the automaker to avoid it. The defect, which in rare instances leads to air bag inflators rupturing and sending potentially deadly metal fragments flying, prompted the largest automotive recall in U.S. history of more than 67 million inflators.

Worldwide, about 100 million inflators installed by 19 major automakers have been recalled. Takata inflators have resulted in the deaths of at least 27 people worldwide and 18 in the United States, and over 400 reported injuries,

In an SEC filing Thursday, Ford said the estimated $610 million cost of the recall will be reflected in its fourth quarter 2020 results. The automaker said it would record the expense as a special item.

Automotive News contributed to this report.

