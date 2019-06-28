Ford Ranger beats GM's midsize pickups, matches Toyota Tacoma in IIHS crash tests

The 2019 Ford Ranger earned top marks on all but one of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's crash-worthiness tests, outperforming rival midsize pickups from Nissan, Chevrolet and GMC and matching the segment's sales leader, the Toyota Tacoma.

The Ranger, which went on sale in the U.S. in January, earned "good" ratings on IIHS' driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests. It earned an "acceptable" rating, one notch under "good," in the passenger-side small overlap front test. IIHS said that in that test the passenger was at risk of a lower right leg injury.

The pickup's standard front crash prevention system received top marks. IIHS said in a release that it avoided a collision in the 12 mph test and reduced its speed by an average of 24 mph in the 25 mph test.

The vehicle missed out on the Top Safety Pick award, however, because of "marginal" headlights.

The 2019 crew cab versions of the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon, by comparison, earned "good" marks on the same five tests as the Ranger, but received a "marginal" rating on the passenger-side small overlap front test. The vehicles also received "poor" marks for their headlights, and a "basic" rating on their optional front crash prevention system. The Tacoma earned similar marks as the Ranger in each category.

Ford has sold 22,917 Rangers through the first five months of the year, including 7,748 in May, according to the Automotive News Data Center.

