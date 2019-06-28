Ford Ranger beats GM's midsize pickups, matches Toyota Tacoma in IIHS crash tests

The pickup's standard front crash prevention system received top marks. IIHS said in a release that it avoided a collision in the 12 mph test and reduced its speed by an average of 24 mph in the 25 mph test.

The vehicle missed out on the Top Safety Pick award, however, because of "marginal" headlights.

The 2019 crew cab versions of the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon, by comparison, earned "good" marks on the same five tests as the Ranger, but received a "marginal" rating on the passenger-side small overlap front test. The vehicles also received "poor" marks for their headlights, and a "basic" rating on their optional front crash prevention system. The Tacoma earned similar marks as the Ranger in each category.

Ford has sold 22,917 Rangers through the first five months of the year, including 7,748 in May, according to the Automotive News Data Center.