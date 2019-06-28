Ford Ranger beats GM's midsize pickups, matches Toyota Tacoma in IIHS crash tests

The 2019 Ford Ranger earned top marks on all but one of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's crash-worthiness tests, outperforming rival midsize pickups from Nissan, Chevrolet and GMC and matching the segment's sales leader, the Toyota Tacoma.
The Ranger, which went on sale in the U.S. in January, earned "good" ratings on IIHS' driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests. It earned an "acceptable" rating, one notch under "good," in the passenger-side small overlap front test. IIHS said that in that test the passenger was at risk of a lower right leg injury.