Ford issues two recalls in trucks, SUVs over tailgate issues, fuel leak

Ford Motor Co. is recalling 261,617 Ford F-250 and F-450 Super Duty vehicles in North America over unintended tailgate opening.

The recall includes 231,664 vehicles in the U.S. and 29,953 in Canada. It covers the 2017-2019 model years.

In affected vehicles, water that contacts the electric tailgate latch-release switch inside the tailgate handle can cause a short circuit, causing the latches to release, Ford said Friday .

This scenario could happen "whether the vehicle is in motion or stationary," which could result in the loss of cargo and increase the risk of a crash.

The automaker said it is unaware of accidents or injuries related to the issue.

Vehicles with a mechanical tailgate release handle are not affected, the release said.

Ford also said it will recall 4,000 2020 Ford Explorer and 2020 Lincoln Aviator vehicles in North America over potential fuel leaks.

In affected vehicles, the protective sleeve on the liquid fuel line is too short and could allow contact with the vapor fuel line. Over time, the release said, contact between the two fuel lines can cause the vapor fuel line to rub through the plastic liquid fuel line and increase the risk of a fire at engine ignition.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accidents, injuries or fires related to the condition, it said.

This is the fourth safety recall on the 2020 Explorer since the vehicle went on sale in June.