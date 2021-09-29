Ford issues two recalls for combined 354,330 crossovers

One recall covers 228,297 Explorer, Lincoln Corsair and Lincoln Aviator crossovers from the 2020-21 model years equipped with 360-degree cameras. Ford said the video output of those cameras may fail, which could cause the rearview image to cut out and thus increase the risk of a backover accident or crash.

Dealers were notified Thursday. The company said it expected vehicle owners to be notified by mail between Oct. 7 and 14. Ford said dealers will update the vehicle's Image Processing Module software.

In a safety recall report filed with NHTSA, Ford said two accidents were associated with the recall. No injuries have been reported, the company said.

In that report, Ford said the components were manufactured by Magna Electronics.