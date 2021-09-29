Ford Motor Co. is recalling 354,330 crossovers, one set from the 2020-21 model years because their rearview cameras may not correctly display images and the other from the 2011-13 model years over suspension issues.
Ford issues two recalls for combined 354,330 crossovers
One recall covers 228,297 Explorer, Lincoln Corsair and Lincoln Aviator crossovers from the 2020-21 model years equipped with 360-degree cameras.
One recall covers 228,297 Explorer, Lincoln Corsair and Lincoln Aviator crossovers from the 2020-21 model years equipped with 360-degree cameras. Ford said the video output of those cameras may fail, which could cause the rearview image to cut out and thus increase the risk of a backover accident or crash.
Dealers were notified Thursday. The company said it expected vehicle owners to be notified by mail between Oct. 7 and 14. Ford said dealers will update the vehicle's Image Processing Module software.
In a safety recall report filed with NHTSA, Ford said two accidents were associated with the recall. No injuries have been reported, the company said.
In that report, Ford said the components were manufactured by Magna Electronics.
The other recall affects 126,033 Explorers from the 2011-13 model years. Ford said the vehicles might be equipped with a cross-axis ball joint replacement part that may seize up. The automaker said that could result in a fracture of the outboard section of the vehicle's rear suspension toe link.
The recalled vehicles were originally sold or are currently registered in Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
The automaker notified dealers Thursday. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed between Nov. 1 and 5.
Ford said dealers will inspect the vehicles for the presence of a cross-axis ball joint. If one of any design is found, the dealer will inspect how tight it is and if needed will replace that part, the knuckle or toe link.
In a safety recall report filed with NHTSA, Ford said the company is not aware of any accidents or injuries connected to the recall.
The rear suspension components were supplied by Aludyne Inc. of Southfield, Mich., per Ford.
Send us a letter
Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.