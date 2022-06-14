Ford issues stop-sale, recalling nearly 50,000 Mustang Mach-Es

Ford Motor Co. is recalling 48,924 Mustang Mach-E crossovers in the U.S. following a safety defect that could cause the electric vehicle to lose power.

In addition to the recall, Ford has issued a stop-sale on the Mach-E, according to a memo to dealers issued Monday.

The automaker, in the memo, said the vehicle's high-voltage battery main contactors could overheat, leading to a malfunction that could cause the vehicle to either not start or immediately lose propulsion power while in motion.

Ford said the affected vehicles were built from May 27, 2020, through May 24, 2022, at its plant in Cuautitlan, Mexico.

A Ford spokesman said the remedy is a software update, and the automaker expects to deploy that update next month. The company said owners will have the option to take their vehicle to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to complete the software update.

Ford said there are no open investigations with NHTSA related to the issue. CNBC first reported the stop-sale and recall earlier Tuesday.