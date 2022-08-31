Ford, GM, Rivian issue safety recalls affecting nearly 400,000 U.S. vehicles

More than 277,000 Ford Super Duty pickups are included in the recalls.

Ford Motor Co.

2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty

WASHINGTON — Ford Motor Co., General Motors and electric pickup maker Rivian have issued safety recalls affecting nearly 400,000 U.S. vehicles, according to separate reports filed with NHTSA and made available Wednesday.

The largest of the recalls covers more than 277,000 Ford Super Duty models and Lincoln Continental luxury sedans from the 2017-20 model years.

An internal lens on the rearview camera that is equipped on those vehicles has an antireflective coating that may degrade over time from exposure to ultraviolet radiation. The degradation "can lead to a progressively foggy or cloudy rearview camera image," according to the safety recall report.

Magna Electronics in Holly, Mich., supplies the rearview camera.

Ford told U.S. auto safety regulators it is aware of 7,625 Super Duty and 1,236 Lincoln Continental warranty reports in the U.S. as of July 13 that are potentially related to the defect. The automaker is not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries.

To fix the issue, dealers will replace the rearview camera with ones that will not degrade with UV exposure.

Dealers were notified Monday. Vehicle owners will be notified starting Sept. 12.

So far this year, Ford has issued 50 recalls — the most by any manufacturer — affecting 7.2 million vehicles, according to NHTSA data. Some of those vehicles may be part of more than one recall campaign.

GM recall

GM is recalling nearly 121,000 Chevrolet Spark vehicles from the 2013-15 model years and Spark EVs from the 2014-15 model years because the hoods may open unexpectedly while driving, increasing the risk of a crash.

The automaker previously recalled about 89,000 2013-15 model-year Sparks in 2014. The latest recall expands the scope to include more vehicles that may experience prematurely corroding hood latches.

GM told NHTSA it had received 276 global field reports related to the defect between Jan. 2, 2015, and May 25, 2022, including 22 crash allegations and one minor injury allegation.

Shivani Locks in India supplies the hood striker and latch assemblies, according to the safety recall report.

To fix the issue, dealers will replace those assemblies with ones that have a protective coating with improved corrosion resistance.

Dealers were notified Aug. 25. GM expects to notify owners starting Oct. 10.

Rivian recall

Rivian Automotive Inc. is recalling a small number of electric pickups and SUVs because the front seat belt anchors could be improperly secured to the B-pillar and, therefore, might not adequately restrain an occupant during a crash.

The recall covers 207 R1T pickups and R1S SUVs from the 2022 model year and marks the second safety recall the EV startup has issued, according to NHTSA data.

Rivian told NHTSA it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the defect in any market.

The EV newcomer will inspect the front seat belt assemblies and properly secure the bolts, as necessary. Owners will be notified starting Oct. 14.

