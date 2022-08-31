Ford, GM, Rivian issue safety recalls affecting nearly 400,000 U.S. vehicles

WASHINGTON — Ford Motor Co., General Motors and electric pickup maker Rivian have issued safety recalls affecting nearly 400,000 U.S. vehicles, according to separate reports filed with NHTSA and made available Wednesday.

The largest of the recalls covers more than 277,000 Ford Super Duty models and Lincoln Continental luxury sedans from the 2017-20 model years.

An internal lens on the rearview camera that is equipped on those vehicles has an antireflective coating that may degrade over time from exposure to ultraviolet radiation. The degradation "can lead to a progressively foggy or cloudy rearview camera image," according to the safety recall report.

Magna Electronics in Holly, Mich., supplies the rearview camera.

Ford told U.S. auto safety regulators it is aware of 7,625 Super Duty and 1,236 Lincoln Continental warranty reports in the U.S. as of July 13 that are potentially related to the defect. The automaker is not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries.

To fix the issue, dealers will replace the rearview camera with ones that will not degrade with UV exposure.

Dealers were notified Monday. Vehicle owners will be notified starting Sept. 12.

So far this year, Ford has issued 50 recalls — the most by any manufacturer — affecting 7.2 million vehicles, according to NHTSA data. Some of those vehicles may be part of more than one recall campaign.