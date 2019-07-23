Ford faces lawsuit over allegations of false mpg ratings

Ford Motor Co. faces a federal lawsuit seeking class action over allegations the automaker inaccurately boosted 2018-2019 Ford F-150 trucks' EPA mileage ratings.

The suit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Detroit on behalf of plaintiffs by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, a Chicago law firm, follows two others in consecutive months over the same issue in Ford Ranger trucks.

"We've not yet seen the complaint," a Ford spokesman said. "Typically we don't comment on pending litigation. However, based on the reports it appears this is similar to two other filings by the same law firm in the same court."

Plaintiffs in the suit over the F-150 claim EPA economy ratings printed on window stickers "were more than the fuel economy rating produced by a properly conducted applicable federal mileage test," according to the complaint.

The complaint accuses Ford of falsifying tests on the F-150 and Ranger. It also contends the automakers installed a "mileage 'cheat device'," that "continually misrepresents the vehicles' poor mileage to conceal it from vehicle owners."