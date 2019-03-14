FCA recalls some 2018 Chrysler Pacificas for steering glitch

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Thursday it will recall an estimated 47,771 2018 Chrysler Pacifica minivans in the U.S. to fix a potential steering glitch that could cause drivers to lose control.

FCA US found that "certain minivans may have steering-system joints that could separate under rare circumstances -- when a single bolt's torque is below specification, and when there is an improperly positioned aperture. If both are present and separation occurs, a driver may lose directional control." FCA says it will inspect and secure or replace, as needed, certain steering components. New fasteners could be needed, according to a spokesman.

The recall covers 2018 Pacificas produced between Nov. 1, 2017, and March 1, 2018. Also affected are the same vehicles in Canada (estimated at 2,239), Mexico (226) and certain markets outside North America (estimated at 551).

The automaker said it's unaware of any related injuries or accidents. The service will be performed for free and is expected to become available next month.