FCA recalls Pacifica hybrid minivans over fire risk

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling 27,634 hybrid minivans globally — about 22,580 of them in the U.S. — because a 12-volt battery connection might pose fire risk.

The automaker said in a statement that it’s aware of “a small number of fires.” It didn’t say exactly how many but said all but one occurred in Canada. The other was in Minnesota. FCA is aware of one injury but didn’t say where it occurred.

The recall is limited to Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans from the 2017-20 model years. Neither the model’s high-voltage battery, nor its electrified propulsion system, is associated with the defect. Gasoline-powered Pacifica minivans are unaffected.

"Out of an abundance of caution," FCA said it is asking customers to avoid parking their vehicles inside buildings or structures. It’s also advising customers to not park near other vehicles or place wet items or liquids that may spill in the second-row seating area.

Twelve-volt battery systems provide power to auxiliary features, such as radios and remote-control garage-door openers.

FCA will begin mailing notices to affected customers during the week of June 22.

The recall notices will advise customers to have their vehicles inspected by a dealer. If the 12-volt connection shows no evidence of corrosion, the vehicle will be released to the customer after the connection is tightened. If there is evidence of corrosion, the dealer will hold the vehicle and the customer will be provided with a free loaner.

Subject to the results of ongoing tests by FCA, all affected customers may receive a second notice to schedule additional dealer service.