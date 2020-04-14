FCA recalls 425,000 vehicles over loose wiper blades

DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling more than 425,000 vehicles because the windshield wiper arms may loosen and not properly function.

The recalled vehicles are mostly in the U.S., according to a statement from FCA. They are 2019-20 Jeep Compass crossovers and 2019-20 Ram 1500 pickups, including the Ram 1500 Classic, produced before March 3.

The loose wipers may not clear the windshield completely, or the wiper arms may not return fully to "rest" position after deactivation. This could reduce driver visibility and increase risk of crash, according to a NHTSA document.

No crashes or injuries have been reported.

FCA is expected to begin notifying owners and dealers this month, spokesman Eric Mayne told Automotive News.

The fix calls for dealerships to tighten the wiper nuts. It was not immediately clear which company supplied the windshield wipers.