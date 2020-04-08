FCA recalls 365,000 vehicles over rearview camera display issue

DETROIT -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling more than 365,000 vehicles because the rearview camera image is staying on the display screen longer than the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards allow.

The recalled vehicles are mostly in North America.

The vehicles are certain 2020 Jeep Gladiator and Jeep Cherokee models, 2019-20 Ram 1500 and 3500 pickups, Chrysler Pacifica, Dodge Durango, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Renegade vehicles and Dodge Challenger sedans, according to a NHTSA document .

The recalled vehicles have 8.4- or 12-inch displays.

For the Ram pickup, the 12-inch screens have been a significant selling point . Sales of the pickup improved 7 percent to 128,805 vehicles during the first quarter, even amid the plunge in March sales caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press reported that the software error causes the rearview image to stay on the screen more than 10 seconds after the vehicle has been shifted out of reverse. This causes potential driver distraction and an increased risk of crash.

No crashes or injuries have been reported.

Fiat Chrysler will begin notifying owners of the recalled vehicles on May 22, the AP reported. Dealers will update the software or it can be done over the Internet.