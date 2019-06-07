FCA recalls 343,000 Ram pickups for software glitch

DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said it is recalling 342,836 Ram 1500 pickups from the 2019-20 model years over a software error that could disable the vehicle's airbags and seat belt pre-tensioners.

FCA said in a statement Friday that an investigation revealed occupant restraint control modules may not properly reset when engines are turned off. The error would make the two safety features unavailable in a collision, the statement said.

The recall affects 295,981 Ram 1500s in the U.S. and 38,884 in Canada. Another 7,971 pickups in Mexico and other countries are being recalled.

Almost one-third of the recalled 2019 pickups are still held by dealers. Only 26 of the 2020 pickups are affected, and they are in preproduction, FCA said.

The automaker said, "The potential for such an event is highly remote," and "the company is unaware of any related injuries or accidents."