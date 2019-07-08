FCA is recalling over 82,000 vehicles for unexpected shift to neutral

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling nearly 83,000 Jeep Cherokee vehicles equipped with V-6 engines for a transmission clutch defect that may shift vehicles to neutral.

FCA spokesman Eric Mayne told Automotive News on Monday that the recall concerns 2014 model-year Jeep Cherokee SUVs.

Mayne said customer feedback prompted an FCA investigation that discovered a component designed to affect gear changes may not adequately manage fluid flow. If this occurs, he said, the transmission may unexpectedly shift to neutral, increasing the risk of a crash.

Additionally, the recall affects approximately 10,485 vehicles in Canada, 287 in Mexico, and 6,758 outside North America.

FCA is unaware of any related injuries or accidents.

Mayne said affected customers will be advised when service, for which there will be no charge, becomes available.