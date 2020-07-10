FCA to recall 1.2 million older vehicles over faulty airbag covers

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said Friday it would recall about 925,239 older-model vehicles in the United States to replace airbag covers on their steering wheels after 14 potentially related injuries.

Additional vehicles subject to recall are estimated at 188,249 in Canada, 24,139 in Mexico and 66,120 in certain markets outside North America.

The recall covers 2007-11 Dodge Nitro SUVs and 2008-10 Chrysler Town & Country and Dodge Grand Caravan minivans, the automaker said.

The move follows an FCA investigation that found these vehicles were equipped with certain clips that may loosen and disengage over time, and in case of a driver-side airbag deployment the clips could act as projectiles.

Fiat Chrysler said none of the potential injuries involved occupants of front-passenger or rear seats and that the airbags were not supplied by Takata.

The company will begin mailing recall notices to registered vehicle owners next month. Customers with additional questions or concerns may call (800) 853-1403.

Automotive News contributed to this report.