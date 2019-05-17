FCA issues two recalls for more than 600,000 U.S. vehicles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling more than 600,000 minivans and trucks in the U.S. in two separate recalls.

The automaker said Friday that the wiring harness of 2017-2019 Chrysler Pacifica minivans may be exposed to a sealer that can disrupt its electrical circuit and cause the vehicle to stall or lose power steering control. FCA is unaware of any related injuries or accidents.

In the U.S., 198,731 vehicles are being recalled. The automaker said additional vehicles will be subject to the recall, including nearly 8,300 in Canada and over 1,100 in Mexico.

Affected owners that experience vehicle stall may immediately restart the minivan and will still be able to steer but without power-steering, FCA said.

U.S. sales of the Pacifica through April fell 29 percent to 23,274 vehicles.