FCA issues two recalls for more than 600,000 U.S. vehicles

FCA US LLC

A total of 198,731 Pacifica minivans are being recalled in the U.S.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling more than 600,000 minivans and trucks in the U.S. in two separate recalls.

The automaker said Friday that the wiring harness of 2017-2019 Chrysler Pacifica minivans may be exposed to a sealer that can disrupt its electrical circuit and cause the vehicle to stall or lose power steering control. FCA is unaware of any related injuries or accidents.

In the U.S., 198,731 vehicles are being recalled. The automaker said additional vehicles will be subject to the recall, including nearly 8,300 in Canada and over 1,100 in Mexico.

Affected owners that experience vehicle stall may immediately restart the minivan and will still be able to steer but without power-steering, FCA said.

U.S. sales of the Pacifica through April fell 29 percent to 23,274 vehicles.

Pickup trucks

FCA also announced it is recalling more than 410,000 pickups in the U.S. for a possible defect in the tailgate power-locking mechanism. A small internal component in the mechanism may break over time and unlatch the tailgate.

FCA also is recalling 63,753 pickups in Canada and 4,020 units in Mexico.

Affected vehicles include 2015-2017 Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups equipped with 8-foot cargo beds, as well as 2018 versions of the same trucks, manufactured through March 31, 2018. The automaker said the defect doesn't concern the redesigned 2019 Ram pickups nor does it concern trucks equipped with manual tailgate locks.

FCA is unaware of any related injuries or accidents from the issue.

An FCA spokesman had no further comment about the recalls beyond the press releases.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Thumbnail
Read the issue
See our archive