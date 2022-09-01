EVs build on crash tests for gas-powered cars

WASHINGTON — Electric vehicles, although subject to unique crashworthiness challenges, can generally lean on crash tests designed for vehicles with internal combustion engines.

Whether a vehicle is powered by a combustion engine, a battery or a combination of the two, the stored energy poses a potential safety hazard in a crash and, therefore, certain precautions must be taken by automakers and crash test engineers, vehicle safety experts told Automotive News in August.

"It's building on the evolution of crashworthiness," said Brian Latouf, global chief safety officer at Hyundai Motor Co. "It's the same crash dummies. It's the same injury protocols."

NHTSA, for instance, conducts the same crash tests for electric and internal combustion engine vehicles to evaluate occupant protection as part of its consumer-facing New Car Assessment Program.

But EVs, Latouf noted, must also comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 305, which evolved from a separate standard aimed at reducing injuries and deaths from fires caused by gasoline leaks during and after vehicle crashes.

"One of the key requirements for 305 is energy storage, so your energy storage device during and after impact for the crash test has to be isolated," Latouf said. "You can't have exposed voltage to occupants, to first responders, so you have to isolate your battery pack from the vehicle and from its propulsion system."

At Hyundai, that means running the gamut of crash tests required for gasoline-powered vehicles but, for EVs, also keeping the battery separate from other components in the vehicle to prevent shock hazard during and after a crash, as required by the standard.

Both NHTSA and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety "actively measure and record that to ensure you have electrical isolation post-crash," Latouf said. "They also observe the crashed vehicle for a period of time post-crash to see if a potential short could develop."