EPA's top auto regulator to head climate office

WASHINGTON -- The top career official at the EPA in charge of the office overseeing vehicle emissions and biofuel standards will swap roles at the agency on Aug. 4, an EPA spokesman said on Thursday.
Chris Grundler, who currently serves as director of the Office of Transportation and Air Quality, will become director of the Office of Atmospheric Programs that oversees the agency's climate change programs and other functions, switching roles with Sarah Dunham, who has held that role since 2011.
Grundler, who has been head of the transportation office with about 400 employees since October 2012, oversaw the rollout of some of the agency's most important regulations, including greenhouse gas standards for light-duty vehicles, the second phase of commercial heavy-duty truck emissions rules and biofuel requirements.