EPA's top auto regulator to head climate office

He has also overseen efforts to address excess diesel emissions in vehicles, including the EPA's review of Volkswagen Group and Fiat Chrysler polluting vehicles.

Grundler's office is also investigating Ford Motor Co.’s disclosure in February that employees had raised concerns with its fuel economy and emissions testing.

Bill Wehrum, the EPA's assistant administrator for air and radiation, said in a statement the move "brings fresh and different perspectives to these critical EPA offices, while providing new leadership opportunities for two outstanding senior executives."

Wehrum said in a memo that Dunham "has been at the center of some of EPA’s most important work on climate change and overseen the continuing success" of its market trading programs and implementation of the Montreal Protocol.

Grundler declined to comment and Dunham could not immediately be reached.

The EPA and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration proposed rolling back the Obama-era vehicle fuel efficiency rules and greenhouse gas emissions limits in August and backed a freeze on fuel efficiency standards at 2020 levels through 2026.

Those rules are still being finalized by the agencies and have not yet been submitted to the White House Office of Management and Budget for review.