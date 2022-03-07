EPA proposes new rules to cut heavy truck emissions

The agency is proposing a 47 percent cut in nitrogen oxide emissions.

Reuters

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Monday said it was proposing new rules to cut smog-forming and greenhouse gas emissions from heavy duty vehicles.

The agency is proposing to require cuts in nitrogen oxide emissions from heavy trucks of 47 percent to 60 percent by 2045. The new standards would begin in the 2027 model year.

Separately, the Transportation Department is announcing nearly $1.5 billion in funding for 2022 to help state and local governments purchase U.S.-built electric transit buses and low-emission models. The department is also announcing $2.2 billion in funding to 35 transit agencies across 18 states.

The EPA is also proposing stricter new greenhouse gas emissions standards for some types of heavy vehicles.

"These new standards will drastically cut dangerous pollution by harnessing recent advancements in vehicle technologies from across the trucking industry as it advances toward a zero-emissions transportation future," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said.

The EPA said the rules would dramatically improve air quality and if the more stringent rules were finalized there would be up to 2,100 fewer premature deaths and 3.1 million fewer cases of asthma symptoms and other health issues.

EPA separately plans to set new greenhouse gas emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles as soon as 2030.

EPA is proposing to tighten greenhouse standards starting in 2027 for 17 of the 33 subcategories like school buses, transit buses, commercial delivery trucks, and short-haul tractors and is seeking comment on whether it should increase the stringency of standards through 2029.

 

