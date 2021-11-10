Biden’s proposed auto emissions regulations will be ramped up, EPA chief Regan says

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration will strengthen its proposed limits on auto and truck emissions, U.S. environmental chief Michael Regan said Wednesday, addressing complaints that the plan announced last summer is too weak.
“What we finalize will be much more aggressive and much more comprehensive,” the EPA administrator said in an interview while he was attending the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.
That shift would likely be welcomed by environmentalists who have urged the administration toughen the greenhouse gas emissions standards. But it could be a blow for automakers that have counted on proposed credits and incentives to help them fulfill requirements set to take a big jump in stringency for the 2023 model year.
The White House this week is beginning an interagency review of the EPA’s drafted final rule governing greenhouse gas emissions from cars and light trucks, with a goal of imposing the new requirements in December.
The plan outlined in August would translate to the most stringent federal greenhouse gas emissions limits by model year 2026. But environmentalists and administration officials warned that actual, real-world emissions reductions could be undercut by provisions in that industry-backed proposal, including double counting of EV sales and so-called flexibilities that give extra credit for technologies that make cars more fuel efficient but don’t necessarily show up in tailpipe readings.