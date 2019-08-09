Daimler faces up to $1.1B fine for diesel cheating, report says

FRANKFURT -- Prosecutors in Stuttgart are set to fine Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler between 800 million and 1 billion euros ($897,000 million to $1.1 billion) for diesel-related violations, German magazine Der Spiegel said in its online edition on Friday.



The German motor vehicle authority had discovered cheating software fitted to Mercedes-Benz C-class and E-class vehicles and ordered the automaker to recall 280,000 vehicles, Spiegel said.



A fine of up to 5,000 euros ($5,608) per vehicle is being considered by the Stuttgart prosecutor, the magazine said.



A spokesman for the prosecutor's office said the investigation was ongoing and would not be concluded before year-end.



Daimler declined to comment while the investigation was under way.



In May 2017, German prosecutors searched Daimler offices as part of a fraud inquiry related to possible manipulation of exhaust gas after-treatment in diesel cars.



Daimler also faces regulatory scrutiny by U.S authorities. In February 2016 the EPA asked Mercedes-Benz to explain emissions levels in some of its diesel cars.



Prosecutors in Germany have used administrative orders to impose fines on Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche, blaming senior management for oversight lapses that allowed emissions cheating to take place.

In May, Stuttgart prosecutors fined Porsche 535 million euros ($600 million) and supplier Bosch 90 million euros ($101 million), while prosecutors in Brunswick fined VW 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) and Munich prosecutors imposed an 800 million euro ($897 million) fine against Audi.