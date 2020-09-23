California plans to ban sale of new gasoline-powered passenger vehicles in 2035

WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES -- California plans to ban the sale of new gasoline powered passenger cars and trucks starting in 2035 in a dramatic move to shift to EVs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday.

"This is the most impactful step our state can take to fight climate change," Newsom said in a statement announcing his executive order. "For too many decades, we have allowed cars to pollute the air that our children and families breathe. You deserve to have a car that doesn’t give your kids asthma... Cars shouldn’t melt glaciers or raise sea levels threatening our cherished beaches and coastlines."

California is the largest U.S. auto market, accounting for about 11 percent of all U.S. vehicle sales, and many states choose to adopt its green vehicle mandates.

Newsom also wants the state Legislature to stop issuing new permits by 2024 allowing use of hydraulic fracturing technology for oil and gas drilling.

President Donald Trump has sought to bar California from requiring sale of EVs, while his rival Joe Biden has pledged to spend billions to speed the adoption of EVs.