Calif. pressures automakers to join CAFE deal

Four automakers down and 14 to go.

That's the view from California as it leads the charge to pressure more manufacturers to join a compromise deal on tougher fuel economy and emissions standards that the Trump administration has rejected as a "PR stunt."

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California sent a letter last week signed by 29 additional Democratic senators calling on auto manufacturers to join what the lawmakers are hoping would be a 50-state solution to the stalemate between California and Trump administration regulators, who want to freeze fuel economy standards rather than allow them to become increasingly strict.

"In the absence of an agreement between the federal government and states, the California agreement is a commonsense framework that provides flexibility to the industry to meet tailpipe standards while also taking important steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and save money on fuel for consumers," the letter said.