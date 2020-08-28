Calif. approves utility program to expand EV charging

NICHOLA GROOM
Reuters
An electric vehicle charging at a station

California on Thursday approved a $437 million effort to build thousands of electric vehicle chargers, its utility regulator said, calling it the nation's largest utility program to expand charging infrastructure.

The money will go to utility Southern California Edison to fund the installation of nearly 40,000 chargers, the California Public Utilities Commission said in a statement.

The program will help the state achieve its goal of putting 5 million zero-emissions vehicles on the road by 2030, the CPUC said.

Half of the investment must take place in low-income communities, and 30 percent will be dedicated to multi-family residences, where it is more difficult to charge an EV.

Southern California Edison is a unit of Edison International.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
NHTSA to give automakers more time to comply with EV sound requirements
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
NHTSA to give automakers more time to comply with EV sound requirements
NHTSA to give automakers more time to comply with EV sound requirements
Uber expands self-driving safety report after NTSB slams culture
Uber expands self-driving safety report after NTSB slams culture
NHTSA rolls out mobile app for safety recalls
NHTSA rolls out mobile app for safety recalls
Digital Edition
Automotive News 8-24-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-17-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters