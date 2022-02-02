Biden’s pick for top auto safety chief one step closer after Senate panel approval

President Joe Biden’s pick to run the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration won a key congressional committee’s approval Wednesday, advancing the nominee toward a vote of the full Senate.

Steven Cliff has been the agency’s interim chief since January. He is a former deputy executive officer at the California Air Resources Board, which regulates auto emissions in the Golden State. He navigated through a smooth confirmation vote, although Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., voiced opposition during the markup.

NHTSA, the federal regulator charged with keeping U.S. roads safe, is now in its fifth year without a permanent administrator.