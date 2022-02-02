Biden’s pick for top auto safety chief one step closer after Senate panel approval

NHTSA, the federal regulator charged with keeping U.S. roads safe, is now in its fifth year without a permanent administrator.

Bloomberg
NHTSA

Steve Cliff

President Joe Biden’s pick to run the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration won a key congressional committee’s approval Wednesday, advancing the nominee toward a vote of the full Senate.

Steven Cliff has been the agency’s interim chief since January. He is a former deputy executive officer at the California Air Resources Board, which regulates auto emissions in the Golden State. He navigated through a smooth confirmation vote, although Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., voiced opposition during the markup.

Before tapping Cliff, Biden faced pressure to appoint a permanent NHTSA chief from safety advocates who cited an increase in U.S. traffic deaths despite reduced driving during the Covid-19 pandemic. Additionally, the agency has ramped up its politically fraught investigation of Tesla Inc. and may be on a collision course with the company over its controversial Autopilot system.

The committee also advanced several other Transportation Department officials, including Ann Phillips to lead the Maritime Administration, John Putnam to be the department’s general counsel, and Victoria Wassmer to be its chief financial officer.

Biden needed to renominate many of his transportation picks, including Cliff, this year after their nominations lapsed over the Senate’s holiday recess. The transportation nominees still face hurdles to confirmation.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., has been stalling the nominations of Transportation and Commerce Department nominees since November, saying he will continue until the commerce panel convenes a hearing with the departments’ secretaries on supply chain bottlenecks. A Scott spokesperson said Tuesday the senator planned to maintain that hold.

