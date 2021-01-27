Biden's pick for energy secretary defends green push in confirmation hearing

TIMOTHY GARDNER
Reuters
BLOOMBERG

Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm

President Joe Biden's nominee for energy secretary, Jennifer Granholm, defended his administration's push for a clean energy transition as senators from fossil fuel producing states raised concerns about its impact on jobs at her Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

Granholm, 61, who is expected to be confirmed by the Senate in days after the hearing, wants to steer the department to help the United States compete with China on electric vehicles and green technologies like advanced batteries and solar and wind power.

While governor of auto-manufacturing Michigan from 2003 to 2011, Granholm led a charge to secure $1.35 billion in federal funding for companies to produce EVs and advanced batteries in the state.

"We can buy electric car batteries from Asia or we can make them in America," Granholm told the senators. "We can install wind turbines from Denmark or we can make them in America," she said.

But Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia who will soon head the committee, and John Barrasso of Wyoming, the panel's top Republican, told Granholm that Biden's green push is increasing concerns in rural states that coal, oil and gas workers risk losing their jobs in the transition.

The hearing happened days after Biden canceled a permit for the Keystone XL pipeline to bring oil from Canada. Earlier on Wednesday, the president issued more executive orders on curbing climate change including pausing new oil and gas leases on federal land.

Golden opportunity

"These people feel like they've been left behind," Manchin said about workers in fossil fuel industries. The energy transition must be about innovation, not elimination of jobs, he said. Granholm has a "golden opportunity," if people can be transitioned into new jobs where they live, he said. "Energy is the biggest thing that can heal us and bring us together ... because it has quite divided us too," Manchin said.

Granholm said oil, gas and coal would still be part of the U.S. energy mix despite a Biden administration goal for the country to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

She added that Michigan created a "No Worker Left Behind" program when she was governor that helped them get new jobs. And the Biden administration, she said, has pledged to commit 40% of the benefits of the clean energy transition to communities that have been left behind.

Clean energy technologies could represent a $23 trillion global market by 2030, Granholm said, apparently citing a recent report by the International Finance Corporation.

Granholm would be the second female U.S. energy secretary after Hazel O'Leary served in the Clinton administration in the 1990s.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican, asked Granholm about opportunities for mining rare earth and other minerals that are used in advanced batteries, and wind and solar power. Granholm said "we can mine in a responsible way" and that she supports the industry for the jobs and energy security it provides.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday voted 21-3 to approve Biden's nominee to head the U.S. Transportation Department, setting up a potential final vote by the full Senate as early as this week.

Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., also ran for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president against Biden.

Executive orders

Biden is also expected to sign executive orders today that further address climate change, focus on “creating good-paying union jobs and equitable clean energy future” and support efforts to build modern and sustainable infrastructure, the White House said Wednesday.

One of the orders will direct federal agencies to procure “carbon pollution-free electricity” and zero-emission vehicles, such as electric, to create those jobs and encourage clean energy industries. The order also requires that those purchases are made in the U.S., following an executive order signed Monday, which tightens the country’s existing “Buy American” policies.

Granholm said part of Biden’s executive order creates “a whole of government effort, with respect to especially electric vehicles, charging,” Granholm said during the hearing. “I look forward to working with Mayor Buttigieg to make sure that those charging stations are installed along the federal rights-of-way, along highways, etc.”

Biden said on Monday his administration will replace the government’s fleet of roughly 645,000 vehicles with electric models “made right here in America by American workers” and create a million auto jobs in clean energy.

Audrey LaForest of Automotive News contributed to this report.

Letter
Send us a letter

