BIDEN'S FIRST 100 DAYS: Initial steps on EVs, climate agenda taken — and a new crisis

As a presidential candidate, Democrat Joe Biden built his campaign around a blueprint to address the COVID-19 pandemic while putting the U.S. on a path toward clean energy to curb climate change, modernize infrastructure and create jobs.
Now, nearly 100 days into his presidency, Biden has laid out the framework for his policy direction through a series of executive orders and other actions that signal to the auto industry Washington is committed to an all-out effort to encourage a transition to electric vehicles and help the auto industry get there, too.
The president's strategy includes developing tougher fuel-efficiency rules to promote zero-emission vehicles, boosting domestic supply chains to ensure U.S. competitiveness in EVs and other forward-looking technologies, and rebuilding the nation's infrastructure. The administration last week also committed the U.S. to achieving at least a 50 percent drop in emissions below 2005 levels by 2030 — an effort that supports the president's goal of having a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035 and net-zero emissions by 2050.
"The Biden administration has made it clear that forward-looking companies who are planning for an electric future are going to win under his leadership in Washington," Nick Nigro, founder of EV research group Atlas Public Policy, told Automotive News. "Companies that have been laggards or opponents of using more advanced technologies to reduce emissions, improve fuel economy, et cetera, are going to be hurt by the policies of the administration."