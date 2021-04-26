BIDEN'S FIRST 100 DAYS: Initial steps on EVs, climate agenda taken — and a new crisis

The president's support of electrification has significant implications for the auto sector as EVs have yet to gain widespread acceptance among Americans, with range anxiety and relatively low gasoline prices being among the reasons. Automakers such as General Motors are setting targets for EV-only lineups and ramping up commitments to be fully carbon neutral as the administration prioritizes drastic cuts in U.S. carbon emissions. And a host of EV startups including Rivian, Nio, Fisker and Lucid are trying to follow Tesla's path in elbowing their way into the marketplace.

Still, hashing out the legislative details of Biden's transportation, energy and climate policies and proposed incentives for domestic manufacturers and consumers is a "route with lots of questions and uncertainties" — including who is going to pay — and not something that can be easily resolved in 100 days, said Barry Rabe, a professor of public policy at the University of Michigan's Ford School.

"We have the 'Biden plan,' but it doesn't have lots and lots of details in terms of just how it would work and how it would operate," Rabe said, adding that there are still transitional issues such as appointing people to vacant roles within the EPA and Department of Transportation.

A more immediate concern for Biden since taking office has been the coronavirus pandemic — an ongoing threat that has killed more than 560,000 people in the U.S. — and its effects over the auto industry and economy at large.

Recently, the virus became resurgent in the automaking state of Michigan, where Stellantis' production of highly profitable Ram pickups has been hampered by COVID-19-related worker absences at the company's Sterling Heights plant, sources told Bloomberg.

"First and foremost, the auto industry would like to see a return to a growing economy, and that requires controlling the coronavirus," said Kristin Dziczek, senior vice president of research at the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Now the industry faces another serious complication: the global shortage of semiconductor chips.

Pinched supplies have forced automakers to halt or limit production and cancel shifts in plants in North America and elsewhere — actions that analysts predict will result in more than a million fewer vehicles produced this year. The industry has formally implored the White House for help amid the crisis.

"Anything that works to stabilize the economy and get us past this pandemic is critical to the auto industry — not just the stuff that is specific to infrastructure, batteries and supply chains," Dziczek said. "Getting the economy on strong footing, that is positive and a good outcome from the first 100 days."