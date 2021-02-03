Biden team in talks with auto industry, utilities on emissions, climate adviser says

"We're already having conversations with the utility world and we're having conversations with the car companies," McCarthy said in an interview.

"The car companies understand now that the future for them is electric vehicles ... so we're going to be sort of working to make sure that we move forward with some kind of an agreement on that and a strategy to get us out of the gate fast."

The White House has met with some major automakers -- including General Motors -- as it prepares to begin talks with the industry about revising vehicle emission standards through 2026 or beyond. GM said last week it aimed to sell only electric cars by 2035 .

She met virtually with the board of the Edison Electric Institute, the main utility lobby, which discussed its "support for recent energy-related executive orders," a spokesman for the group told Reuters.

McCarthy will chair a task force composed of the heads of all cabinet agencies to see what measures can be taken through regulation, budget appropriation and legislation to combat climate change, she said.