Biden team in talks with auto industry, utilities on emissions, climate adviser says

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden's administration has started discussions with the automobile and utility sectors about reducing greenhouse gas emissions, White House domestic climate change adviser Gina McCarthy told Reuters.
The talks are part of a broad effort by the Biden administration that McCarthy will spearhead to engage every federal agency to decarbonize the U.S. power sector by 2035 and the whole economy by 2050.
The United States is the world's second-biggest greenhouse gas emitter behind China, with the power and transport sectors making up more than half of the emissions, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
McCarthy's first major task will be to come up with a 2030 emission reduction target under the Paris climate agreement before Biden convenes world leaders for a climate summit on April 22.