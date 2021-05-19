Biden to tap Homendy to head NTSB, White House confirms

Homendy has served on the board since 2018 and previously was a senior legislative staffer working on transportation issues.

DAVID SHEPARDSON
Reuters
NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD

The White House confirmed on Wednesday that President Joe Biden plans to nominate Jennifer Homendy to chair the National Transportation Safety Board.

Reuters reported the planned nomination on April 22. Homendy has served on the board since 2018 and previously was a senior legislative staffer working on transportation issues.

The NTSB is an independent federal agency charged with investigating all civil aviation accidents in the United States and significant accidents in other modes of transportation. NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said Monday he will step down on June 30.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Kia issues new fix for 440,000 previously recalled Optima, Sorento vehicles
Letter
to the
Editor

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Kia issues new fix for 440,000 previously recalled Optima, Sorento vehicles
Kia issues new fix for 440,000 previously recalled Optima, Sorento vehicles
Biden to pitch his $174 billion electric vehicle plan in Michigan
Biden to pitch his $174 billion electric vehicle plan in Michigan
Electric vehicle startup Canoo’s CEO discloses SEC investigation
Electric vehicle startup Canoo’s CEO discloses SEC investigation
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 5-17-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-12-21
Read the issue
See our archive