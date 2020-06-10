Bentley recalls 6,000 Bentayga SUVs over fuel line leak

Bentley Motors Inc. is recalling more than 6,000 vehicles globally, including 1,892 vehicles in the U.S., over a leak in the fuel line quick connector.

The vehicles are Bentayga V8 SUVs built between January 2018 and March 2020, mostly for the U.S. market, Bentley spokeswoman Erin Bronner told Automotive News.

The recalled components in the vehicle are the fuel system, gasoline hoses, lines, piping and fittings, according to a NHTSA document . If a leak occurs, there will be an odor of fuel and a risk of engine bay fire during ignition.

Bentley will begin notifying owners on July 31.

"Although this recall is a precautionary measure, Bentley authorized retailers will replace the existing fuel quick connect with one made of an enhanced material and, where required, also upgrade the engine cooling fan software. This will take approximately an hour," the luxury automaker said in a statement.

Bentley's recall number is RE20/14 and owners may call 800-777-6923 with questions.

Bronner said that there have been no reports of accidents, injuries or fires.

The supplier is Veritas Dunakiliti Kft., according to NHTSA.